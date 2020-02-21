EL PASO (AP) – Two former Auburn football players who played stints in the NFL have been granted bond by a federal judge in Texas in a drug trafficking case. A U.S. magistrate judge in El Paso granted bond Friday for former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson and former Indianapolis Colts receiver Jaquan Tyreke Bray. Both are charged with with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute it. They face up to 20 years if convicted. Federal agents say they found the men and with 157 pounds marijuana in a car as they were heading from Los Angeles to Louisiana.