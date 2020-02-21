Bloomberg says women involved in 3 non-disclosure agreements can ask to be released

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2020 at 4:56 pm

George Frey/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Still under fire for his response to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's questions at Wednesday's Democratic debate about non-disclosure agreements, Mike Bloomberg said on Friday he would release some NDA signatories from their agreements.



Bloomberg has identified three non-disclosure agreements from past 30 years "to address complaints about comments they said I had made," his campaign said in a statement, adding that these women should reach out to Bloomberg LP if they'd like to be released from their NDAs.



Bloomberg also announced plans to review company and campaign policies, and said his company will no longer "offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward."



ABC News has spoken with several women who expressed interest in telling their stories but feared retribution from the company, including significant financial losses for violating the terms of their deals.



"None of [the women] accused me of doing anything, other than, maybe, they didn't like a joke I told," Bloomberg said during the Democratic Debate earlier this week.



As previously reported, one confidential settlement agreement negotiated by Bloomberg's company and obtained by ABC News reveals that the plaintiff was asked to agree not to "in any way disparage" Bloomberg's company. If asked about the agreement, the person was advised to say that "the parties reached an amicable resolution of this dispute ... but should not comment further on their settlement."



Donna Clancy, an attorney for three former employees who have sued both Bloomberg and his firm, said if the women were to break their NDAs, the "terms and conditions say that they would suffer the consequences."



It's unclear whether any of Clancy's clients are among the women mentioned on Friday.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back