iStock(NEW YORK) -- There is one more chilly morning to get through before a mild weekend sets in throughout much of the Midwest and Northeast. Winter weather advisories are in place in and around Raleigh, North Carolina, Saturday morning for the threat of black ice. This comes after Raleigh’s first measurable snow in more than a year caused multiple accidents, school closures and flight delays and cancellations. Around 2.5 inches of snow accumulated in Raleigh, giving the city a higher season snow total than Philadelphia (0.3 inches) and Washington, D.C. (0.6 inches) Totals from this storm topped 4 inches in central North Carolina and 5 inches in southern Virginia. Freeze warnings, and even wind chill advisories, are also posted Saturday morning in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida. By Saturday afternoon, the chill will be long gone as temperatures rebound and by Sunday afternoon temps will be back to normal for Raleigh and Atlanta. Sunday’s high of 53 degrees in Chicago is more than 15 degrees above normal and a temperature you’re more likely to see in early April rather than late February. Moving west, a new storm is bringing rain from California to New Mexico. The heaviest rain will begin to fall Saturday morning in Arizona, where there are flash flood watches posted, including in Phoenix. One to two inches of rain is forecast to fall in Arizona and flooding can quickly occur. There is also the threat of some thunderstorms as lightning has already been seen around Phoenix overnight. These storms will contain heavy rain, small hail and strong winds. Several spring training games are on the schedule Saturday in Arizona, and many teams are postponing their start times. This storm system is also bringing snow, with winter weather advisories posted for parts of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California and the mountains near Las Vegas. This system moves east Saturday night and into Sunday. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Midwest, East coast temperatures turn mild as storms forecasted for West coast

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2020 at 9:25 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- There is one more chilly morning to get through before a mild weekend sets in throughout much of the Midwest and Northeast.



Winter weather advisories are in place in and around Raleigh, North Carolina, Saturday morning for the threat of black ice. This comes after Raleigh’s first measurable snow in more than a year caused multiple accidents, school closures and flight delays and cancellations.



Around 2.5 inches of snow accumulated in Raleigh, giving the city a higher season snow total than Philadelphia (0.3 inches) and Washington, D.C. (0.6 inches)



Totals from this storm topped 4 inches in central North Carolina and 5 inches in southern Virginia.



Freeze warnings, and even wind chill advisories, are also posted Saturday morning in Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Florida.



By Saturday afternoon, the chill will be long gone as temperatures rebound and by Sunday afternoon temps will be back to normal for Raleigh and Atlanta.



Sunday’s high of 53 degrees in Chicago is more than 15 degrees above normal and a temperature you’re more likely to see in early April rather than late February.



Moving west, a new storm is bringing rain from California to New Mexico.



The heaviest rain will begin to fall Saturday morning in Arizona, where there are flash flood watches posted, including in Phoenix.



One to two inches of rain is forecast to fall in Arizona and flooding can quickly occur.



There is also the threat of some thunderstorms as lightning has already been seen around Phoenix overnight. These storms will contain heavy rain, small hail and strong winds.



Several spring training games are on the schedule Saturday in Arizona, and many teams are postponing their start times.



This storm system is also bringing snow, with winter weather advisories posted for parts of the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California and the mountains near Las Vegas.



This system moves east Saturday night and into Sunday.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back