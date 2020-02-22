iStock(LAKE COUNTY, Indiana) — A couple in Indiana were arrested after allegedly driving two teenage boys off a road because their bikes had President Donald Trump flags attached to them, police said.

Cailyn Smith, 18, and Kyren Jones, 23, were each charged Thursday with two felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness over the incident involving the teens, who are brothers, according to an affidavit from Lake County, Indiana.

“This is an unfortunate incident that involved two brothers expressing their support for President Trump. Our residents in Hobart should be able to express their support for any political affiliation without fear of any adverse recourse,” Capt. James Gonzales of the Hobart Police Department told ABC News in a statement Saturday.

The brothers told police that they were riding their bikes in the city of Hobart around 8:30 p.m. when a blue Chevy Malibu began following them, according to the affidavit. The boys then said that it “swerved as if the driver wanted to hit them” and they had to ride their bikes into the grass.

A woman, later identified as Smith, was yelling about the Trump flags during the incident, saying, “y’all scared just like your president” and “America is not great f—–,” according to the affidavit. The car eventually sped off after one of the brothers threatened to call the police.

Smith and Jones were also charged with theft for allegedly taking the flag and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

Snapchat videos that Smith and Jones took helped investigators secure the charges against the two.

It was not immediately clear if Smith or Jones had obtained legal representation.

The brothers were asked if the incident would deter them from donning the Trump flags, according to the affidavit. Both said no.

