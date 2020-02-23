SMITH COUNTY — A Troup woman has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $200,000 from a children’s nonprofit over a period of three years. Toni Marie Rambo, 54, was the Director of Quality Control at Azleway Children’s Service and oversaw weekly cash allowances to children who lived there. The children would receive a certain amount of money for good behavior and for performing jobs. The Azleway staff would provide Rambo with allowance sheets detailing what each child had earned.

According to our news partner KETK, Rambo pleaded guilty to altering the sheets that showed an increase in the amounts distributed, but keeping the extra money for herself. The thefts were discovered by a forensic accounting analysis, according to the arrest documents. Azleway is a faith-based 501c3 nonprofit that provides foster care and adoption services and substance abuse programs in Texas. Rambo faces up to 5-99 years in prison for the crime. Her sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 12 in the 114th District Court in front of Judge Kennedy.