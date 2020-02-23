iStock(KISSIMMEE, Fla.) -- A man accidentally shot and killed his roommate when he was negligently handling a gun and shot her. The incident occurred on Feb. 21 when authorities responded to a call in Kissimmee, Florida, in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, however, they discovered that Savannah Leight Threatts had suffered from a gunshot wound and was already deceased. Authorities did not disclose where Threatts had been shot. Anthonny Mendez, 23, was subsequently questioned by the authorities and it was discovered that Mendez had been handling the gun in an irresponsible manner when the incident happened. “Anthonny Mendez, a roommate and friend of Savannah, had been negligently handling a firearm and ultimately shot her,” said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in a statement on social media. Mendez was arrested for manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation. He is now being held at the Osceola County Jail with zero bond. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man accidentally kills roommate, shoots her while negligently handling gun

Posted/updated on: February 23, 2020 at 11:28 am

