narvikk/iStock(NEW YORK) — Wall Street is taking a hit as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise in China.

The stock market opened in the red on Monday, with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P all down more than 2.5%. The Dow alone was down more than 800 points after the bell rang.

Last week, stocks wrapped up trading with some losses following wild swings generated by corporate headlines and lingering concerns about COVID-19, the official name of the novel coronavirus. The Dow ended the week losing 227 points on Friday.

