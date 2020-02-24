Kuzma/iStock(NEW YORK) — The jury reached a verdict in the New York rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood mega-producer. Their decision has not yet been announced in court.

Weinstein was charged with raping one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman, who has since identified herself as former Weinstein production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, in 2006. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

Heading into Monday, the jurors had deliberated for 16 hours, including about four hours of testimony being read back.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.