Jury reaches verdict in Harvey Weinstein case

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2020 at 10:51 am

Kuzma/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The jury reached a verdict in the New York rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood mega-producer.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual assault and of rape in the third degree. He was found not guilty of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and of rape in the first degree.

Weinstein was charged with raping one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman, who has since identified herself as former Weinstein production assistant Miriam "Mimi" Haleyi, in 2006. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

In addition to the two women behind those charges, four others testified in support of prosecutors' efforts to demonstrate a pattern of sexual predation.

Heading into Monday, the jurors had deliberated for 16 hours, including about four hours of testimony being read back.



