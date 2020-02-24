Today is Monday February 24, 2020
Trial Underway for Man on Charges of Threats to Shoot Up Tyler Walmart

TYLER — A few days after the El Paso Massacre last September, a man was arrested on charges of threatening to shoot up a Tyler Walmart. The trial for Trumaine Washington, 31 began on Monday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Washington has waived his right to a jury trial, leaving his fate in the hands of 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen. Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because he allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot customers and employees. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2020 at 3:53 pm
TYLER — A few days after the El Paso Massacre last September, a man was arrested on charges of threatening to shoot up a Tyler Walmart. The trial for Trumaine Washington, 31 began on Monday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Washington has waived his right to a jury trial, leaving his fate in the hands of 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen. Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because he allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot customers and employees. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

