JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A New York jury has found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of one count each of felony criminal sexual assault and felony third-degree rape.

The verdicts came Monday morning after some 18 total hours of deliberation.

The criminal sexual assault charge carries a sentence of from five to 25 years. The third-degree rape charge carries a sentence of up to four years probation.

Following the verdicts, Judge James Burke set sentencing for March 11 and remanded Weinstein into immediate custody without bail, meaning Weinstein will spend at least part of his wait for sentencing in jail, despite defense requests to place him under house arrest instead.

The criminal sexual assault charge came from Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, who was a production assistant when she claimed Weinstein assaulted her in 2006. The charge of rape in the third degree came from another, unnamed accuser.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

In addition to the two women behind the charges on which Weinstein was tried, four others testified in support of prosecutors’ efforts to demonstrate a pattern of sexual predation.

(Story developing…)

