TYLER — The Tyler Public Library announced their 2020 Census Art Contest on Monday. The Library is hosting the contest for grades Kindergarten through 12 in an attempt to bring awareness to the upcoming 2020 census. Contestants are invited to submit their interpretation of artwork for the theme “Every Body Counts” to the Library by Monday, March 20.Winners will be announced Census Day, April 1.

Different forms of acceptable media techniques for the contest are paint, drawing, collage, print, digital illustration and photography. However, any artwork that depicts copyrighted images like characters from television shows, movies, video games or books will not be accepted. All art must be original ideas created solely by the student. Artwork must be no bigger than eight and a half by eleven inches and in 2D or with minimal 3D effect.

A first, second, and third place prize will be awarded in four age/grade categories:

Kindergarten through 2nd Grade,

3rd Grade through 5th Grade,

6th Grade through 8th Grade and

9th Grade through 12th Grade.