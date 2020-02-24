LONGVIEW — Nominations are being accepted by The Longview Walk of Honor Task Force. This is a new recognition effort planned for Downtown Longview. Established as a part of Longview’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, the Walk of Honor will celebrate individuals who have made a positive impact on the history, culture, or society of Longview or beyond. To be eligible for recognition, nominees should have a clear connection to the greater Longview area. Nominees do not have to be celebrities or well-known, but they should have a lasting or continuous record of service.

Additional eligibility requirements can be found on the application. According to Longview Walk of Honor Task Force Chair Tim Patrick, “A lot of incredible people have lived in Longview over the years, and we think this will be a great way to commemorate their place in our community’s history. If you know someone that you think should be recognized, we encourage you to submit a nomination.” The Walk of Honor Task Force will review nominations and select honorees. The task force plans to select approximately three to five honorees in the first year and then add more honorees in subsequent years. Plaques will be placed within the sidewalks in Downtown Longview, starting from Heritage Plaza. The task force will be seeking community sponsorships and donations to fund the implementation of the project. Nominations are due by March 31, 2020. The task force plans to unveil the project towards the end of the year. Nominations can be made online at LongviewTexas.gov/Honor. Nomination forms are also available at Longview City Hall, on W. Cotton St. For more info contact Shawn Hara at 903-237-2733.