AUSTIN — The University of Texas System Board of Regents will meet Wednesday and Thursday of this week. One of the items on the agenda includes a proposal to establish a medical school in Tyler. The regents’ authorization would allow notifications and other activities to proceed with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and other licensing and accrediting agencies.

The agenda for the meeting is posted on the Secretary of State’s website. You can get a copy of the agenda clicking the link. https://www.utsystem.edu/sites/default/files/02-26-27-2020BORMeeting.pdf. Times listed in the agenda are approximate. You can watch the meetings online by clicking the link then finding the session you are looking for on the right side of the site. https://www.utsystem.edu/board-of-regents/meetings/board-meeting-2020-02-26. Anyone attending the meeting in person can park in the UT System garage on Lavaca Street between 7th and 8th streets in downtown Austin. From the parking garage, take the elevator to the first floor and check in at the security desk in the lobby.