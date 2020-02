TYLER — The 2020 Great Decisions Global Affairs Discussion Program continues on Wednesday at the Tyler Public Library when Dr. John Barrett, Assistant Professor of Political Science at LeTourneau University in Longview will speak. Barrett will share at noon on “Red Sea Security.” Additional information on the Great Decisions Program can be found at: https://www.fpa.org/great_decisions/. Attendees may bring their bag lunch. Coffee, water, and cookies will be available.