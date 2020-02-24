Breaking News: Major Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks took a massive tumble today, with all three major indices way down. The drop was attributed to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the way, falling 1,031 points. The S&P 500 was down 112. The Nasdaq decreased by 355 points.

The plunge followed a sell-off in overseas markets, as a surge in virus cases and a worrisome spread of the disease outside China sent investors running for safety. Cases of the virus spiked in South Korea and rose sharply in Italy, while infections were also reported in the Middle East.