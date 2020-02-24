ATHENS — An Athens mother of three was shot and killed in her mother’s yard over the weekend. According to a press release on Monday, Ashley Nicole Koonce, a mother of 3 was shot and killed in a domestic disturbance with an estranged boyfriend at approximately noon on Saturday. Athens police arrived shortly after to find Koonce had been shot multiple times and was dead in the front yard. Dameon Tarrel Williams, the long-time boyfriend of Ms. Koonce, and father of the oldest child, would eventually turn himself in at the Henderson County Sheriffs office. Williams was arrested on the charge of murder and bond was set at $1 million.

Family members says Koonce was trying to escape an abusive relationship with Williams. On Friday, she took her three children and went to her mother’s home for safety. Koonce’s family says Williams followed her on Saturday and shot her in the front yard. Koonce had no life insurance. A go fundme account has been set up to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, you can click the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/ashley-koonce-funeral-cost-and-children-funds?utm_source=facebook. If you are or know someone who is suffering from domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Online chat is available 24/7. You can go to the website by click the link. https://www.thehotline.org/.