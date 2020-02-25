Today is Tuesday February 25, 2020
Woman Pregnant with Twins, 7-Year-Old Son Die in Car Crash

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2020 at 3:26 am
LAPLACE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State Police say a pregnant woman expecting twins and her 7-year-old son were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a Tyler man. Police say 27-year-old Tyandra Lewis was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when she stopped in the left lane. A 2002 Ford F-350 truck driven by Willy Buchan of Tyler struck the Camry from behind. Lewis and her son were fatally injured in the crash. Lewis’ front-seat passenger, 43-year-old Clarence Muse and his 3-year-old son were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Buchan wasn’t injured. It’s unclear why Lewis stopped in the left lane. It also wasn’t clear if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.

LAPLACE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State Police say a pregnant woman expecting twins and her 7-year-old son were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a Tyler man. Police say 27-year-old Tyandra Lewis was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when she stopped in the left lane. A 2002 Ford F-350 truck driven by Willy Buchan of Tyler struck the Camry from behind. Lewis and her son were fatally injured in the crash. Lewis’ front-seat passenger, 43-year-old Clarence Muse and his 3-year-old son were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Buchan wasn’t injured. It’s unclear why Lewis stopped in the left lane. It also wasn’t clear if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.

