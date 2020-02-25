Today is Tuesday February 25, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

As Bernie Sanders Surges, Texas Liberals Take Their Own Shot

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2020 at 3:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Bernie Sanders vaulting to the top of the 2020 presidential field is emboldening a crop of insurgent candidates on the left in Texas. And they they’re backed by more money and bigger names than ever before, and there are signs that some are not being taken lightly. On the border, 26-year-old Jessica Cisneros is trying to become the youngest member of Congress by ousting eight-term Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar. She’s been endorsed by both Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Royce West, a moderate Democrat running for U.S. Senate, says their party can’t win in Texas by moving too far to the left.

As Bernie Sanders Surges, Texas Liberals Take Their Own Shot

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2020 at 3:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Bernie Sanders vaulting to the top of the 2020 presidential field is emboldening a crop of insurgent candidates on the left in Texas. And they they’re backed by more money and bigger names than ever before, and there are signs that some are not being taken lightly. On the border, 26-year-old Jessica Cisneros is trying to become the youngest member of Congress by ousting eight-term Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar. She’s been endorsed by both Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Royce West, a moderate Democrat running for U.S. Senate, says their party can’t win in Texas by moving too far to the left.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement