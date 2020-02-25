iStock/tzahiV(NEW YORK) -- GIF, GIPHY, Jif. Chances are you read those three terms differently, but you know exactly how you think it should sound. Jif and GIPHY have now teamed up to try and put a lid on the long-running pronunciation debate when it comes to the semantics between a hard g and a soft g. "Jif, said with a 'soft G,' is America’s number one peanut butter. GIFs, said with a 'hard G,' are the frequently shared looping videos that add humor, culture, and entertainment into people’s daily conversations (of which GIPHY serves 10 billion each day)," the brands said in a joint press release. To further prove their point on the major phonetic difference, Jif created a limited run of specially labeled jars. "If you've ever called a GIF and 'Jif' we forgive you," the lid of the limited-time peanut butter jars read. Jif began sharing the new campaign on Twitter Tuesday to explain the semantics between the two consonant pronunciations. "At GIPHY, we know there’s only one Jif and it’s peanut butter. If you’re looking for all the GIFs, there’s only one GIPHY," Alex Chung, founder and CEO of GIPHY, said in a statement. "If you’re a soft G, please visit Jif.com. If you’re a hard G, thank you, we know you’re right. Whether you like your Gs hard or soft, let’s all share some fun and let peanut butter unite us in saying GIF and eating Jif." The smooth new collaboration comes just ahead of National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on March 1. As of the time of publication, the limited-edition Jif jars are available on Amazon for under $10 while they last. "Spread the word like Jif on bread -- Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations," added Rebecca Scheidler, VP of marketing for Jif. While both brands said they stand in agreement, they shared the sentiment that "the fun is in the debate, which has been going on since the GIF came on the scene in 1987." Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jif teams up with GIPHY to help you pronounce GIF properly once and for all

Posted/updated on: February 25, 2020 at 11:50 am

iStock/tzahiV(NEW YORK) -- GIF, GIPHY, Jif.



Chances are you read those three terms differently, but you know exactly how you think it should sound.



Jif and GIPHY have now teamed up to try and put a lid on the long-running pronunciation debate when it comes to the semantics between a hard g and a soft g.



"Jif, said with a 'soft G,' is America’s number one peanut butter. GIFs, said with a 'hard G,' are the frequently shared looping videos that add humor, culture, and entertainment into people’s daily conversations (of which GIPHY serves 10 billion each day)," the brands said in a joint press release.



To further prove their point on the major phonetic difference, Jif created a limited run of specially labeled jars.



"If you've ever called a GIF and 'Jif' we forgive you," the lid of the limited-time peanut butter jars read.



Jif began sharing the new campaign on Twitter Tuesday to explain the semantics between the two consonant pronunciations.



"At GIPHY, we know there’s only one Jif and it’s peanut butter. If you’re looking for all the GIFs, there’s only one GIPHY," Alex Chung, founder and CEO of GIPHY, said in a statement. "If you’re a soft G, please visit Jif.com. If you’re a hard G, thank you, we know you’re right. Whether you like your Gs hard or soft, let’s all share some fun and let peanut butter unite us in saying GIF and eating Jif."



The smooth new collaboration comes just ahead of National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on March 1.



As of the time of publication, the limited-edition Jif jars are available on Amazon for under $10 while they last.



"Spread the word like Jif on bread -- Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations," added Rebecca Scheidler, VP of marketing for Jif.



While both brands said they stand in agreement, they shared the sentiment that "the fun is in the debate, which has been going on since the GIF came on the scene in 1987."



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back