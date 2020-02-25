AUSTIN — The University of Texas System Board of Regents will be meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of a new medical school in Tyler. Dr. Kirk Calhoun told KTBB, “We are certainly hoping to have the support of the U.T. Board of Regents’, we will also need the support of our elected officials because next January when the state legislature goes into session we will be going there to seek approval at the state level for a medical school here in East Texas.”

According to the agenda , Discussion about the medical school will occur during the Health Affairs Committee meeting (item No. 5 on page 293 of the agenda) which is set to start at approximately 2:30. You can get a copy of the agenda clicking the link. https://www.utsystem.edu/sites/default/files/02-26-27-2020BORMeeting.pdf. You can watch the meetings online by clicking the link then finding the session you are looking for on the right side of the site. https://www.utsystem.edu/board-of-regents/meetings/board-meeting-2020-02-26.