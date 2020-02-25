DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines and Qatar Airways say they are putting aside past differences and reviving a partnership selling seats on some of each other’s flights and sharing the revenue. American says it hopes the arrangement will boost its ability to sell travel to India and elsewhere in Asia and also to Africa. The two airlines broke off a similar partnership — called code-sharing — back in 2018 in the middle of a fight over government subsidies for Middle Eastern airlines. The CEO of Qatar Airways even went after flight attendants on U.S. airlines, calling them grandmothers. Now he says that’s all in the past.