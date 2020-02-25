Today is Tuesday February 25, 2020
Smith County Employee Recognized for 20 Years of Service

TYLER — On Tuesday the Smith County Court recognized Lorri Robertson for 20 years of service to Smith County. Robertson started working for the County Clerk’s Office in 2000, but has been an employee of the District Attorney’s Office since 2005. She has worked as a legal assistant for the misdemeanor and felony divisions and currently works in the hot checks department. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran pointed out that several people from the DA’s Office were in the Commissioners Courtroom to attend Ms. Robertson’s recognition. “She is a shining example of what makes this county great,” he said.

TYLER — On Tuesday the Smith County Court recognized Lorri Robertson for 20 years of service to Smith County. Robertson started working for the County Clerk’s Office in 2000, but has been an employee of the District Attorney’s Office since 2005. She has worked as a legal assistant for the misdemeanor and felony divisions and currently works in the hot checks department. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran pointed out that several people from the DA’s Office were in the Commissioners Courtroom to attend Ms. Robertson’s recognition. “She is a shining example of what makes this county great,” he said.

