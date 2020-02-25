LONGVIEW — Midwives can play a crucial role in providing a community with a team-based, high-quality fetal medicine program. That is the reason CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic announced anaddition of its new Midwife group and team of Certified Nurse Midwives on Tuesday. A Midwife is a health professional who cares for mothers and newborns around childbirth, and the education and training for a midwife is similar to that of a nurse.

Midwives are APRNs that work under the supervision of an OBGYN and play an instrumental role in ensuring that women and their babies receive a continuum of skilled care during pregnancy, childbirth, and in the important days and weeks after birth.

This philosophy of care falls in line with Midwives Model of Care, which includes:

– Monitoring the physical, psychological and social well-being of the mother throughout the childbearing cycle

– Providing the mother with individualized education, counseling and prenatal care, continuous hands-on assistance during labor and delivery, and postpartum support

– Minimizing technological interventions

– Identifying and referring women who require obstetrical attention.