TYLER — Tyler ISD is working to reassure parents of health and safety plan as concerns continue about coronavirus. According to a news release, the district is aware of a recent national news article where Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, encouraged parents to call school districts regarding plans in the event of a possible coronavirus outbreak. According to the release, Tyler ISD reminds parents and the community that Tyler ISD Health Services actively monitors for potential health issues within the District.

Additionally, the district says it is working closely with the CDC, the Texas Department of State and Health Services, Northeast Texas Public Health District (NETHealth), local governments, and health care providers across Smith County to prepare for and respond to any potential coronavirus situation. As of February 25, 2020, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Smith County and the health risk to the general public remains low, according to the release. “The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority for our District, and we are prepared,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said in the news release. “Tyler ISD has a #safeTisd Leadership Team in place that consists of District leaders in health services, safety and security, facilities, transportation, human resources, guidance and counseling, and communications.”

In addition, Tyler ISD says it is in contact and working closely with surrounding school districts in Smith County. “When a serious health concern arises, Tyler ISD works in conjunction with the CDC, and follows their recommended guidelines for prevention, treatment, and closure, if warranted,” Director of Health Services Rachel Barber said in the release. Should a need arise for the district to take action on any aspect of its health and safety plan, Tyler ISD says it will inform parents and families through all district communications channels and local media. Any further questions should be directed to the office of communications at 903-262-1064.