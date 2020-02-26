iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 119, Charlotte 80

Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97

Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122

Denver 115, Detroit 98

Boston 118, Portland 106

L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109

Sacramento 112, Golden State 94



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Vancouver 4, Montreal 3 — OT

NY Rangers 4, NY Islanders 3 — OT

Calgary 5, Boston 2

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3 — SO

New Jersey 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 5, Columbus 4

Nashville 3, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago 5

Florida 2, Arizona 1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3 — OT



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor 85, Kansas St. 66

Dayton 62, George Mason 55

Wake Forest 113 Duke 101

Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60

Auburn 67, Mississippi 58

Michigan St. 78, Iowa 70

Oklahoma 65, Texas Tech 51

San Diego St. 66, Colorado St. 60

