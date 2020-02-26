TYLER — The Tyler Police Department’s Officer of the Year is Rex Pitts. Pitts joined numerous others honored Tuesday evening at the department’s annual Awards Banquet. According to department officials, Pitts “is highly respected among all employees” and “a hard worker (who) volunteers for calls no matter where they are.” Officials add, “He has been known to hit the street before the official start of his shift if calls are stacking up in order to promptly serve our community… He is great at de-escalating situations and is very knowledgeable after 24 years of service to Tyler.”
Other awards given out at the banquet:
Certificate of Civic Achievement – Sgt. Matthew Leigeber, Officer James McCraw, Officer Kerri Long, Officer Chuck Boyce, Detective Wayne Thomas
Certificate of Merit – Detective Ken Gardner, Sergeant Mike Saxion, Donna Tarrant, Data Management Unit, Officer Blake Kelley
Life Saving Award – Sgt. Matthew Leigeber; Officers Rodney Simington and Jon Holland, Officer David Alexander; Officers John Weaver, Scott Behrend, Phil Johnson and Joshua Allen; Officers Luis Aparicio, Kelly Womack and Jimmy Johns; Officer James McCraw
Police Commendation – Sergeant Adam Colby and Detective Jeff Roberts; Detectives Keven Fite and Michelle Brock
Meritorious Conduct Award and Certificate of Merit – Sergeant James Freeman (Meritorious Conduct), Officer Clint Jones (Certificate of Merit)
Volunteer of the Year – Caleb Pittman
Civilian Employee of the Year – Crime Analyst Michelle Foster
Civilian Supervisor of the Year – Marisa Pittman
Rookie Officer of the Year – Officer George Edwards
Unit of the Year – Night Shift Patrol
Plainclothes Officer of the Year – Dennis Mathews
Sworn Supervisor of the Year – Adam Parker