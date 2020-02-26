TYLER — The Tyler Police Department’s Officer of the Year is Rex Pitts. Pitts joined numerous others honored Tuesday evening at the department’s annual Awards Banquet. According to department officials, Pitts “is highly respected among all employees” and “a hard worker (who) volunteers for calls no matter where they are.” Officials add, “He has been known to hit the street before the official start of his shift if calls are stacking up in order to promptly serve our community… He is great at de-escalating situations and is very knowledgeable after 24 years of service to Tyler.”

Other awards given out at the banquet:

Certificate of Civic Achievement – Sgt. Matthew Leigeber, Officer James McCraw, Officer Kerri Long, Officer Chuck Boyce, Detective Wayne Thomas

Certificate of Merit – Detective Ken Gardner, Sergeant Mike Saxion, Donna Tarrant, Data Management Unit, Officer Blake Kelley

Life Saving Award – Sgt. Matthew Leigeber; Officers Rodney Simington and Jon Holland, Officer David Alexander; Officers John Weaver, Scott Behrend, Phil Johnson and Joshua Allen; Officers Luis Aparicio, Kelly Womack and Jimmy Johns; Officer James McCraw

Police Commendation – Sergeant Adam Colby and Detective Jeff Roberts; Detectives Keven Fite and Michelle Brock

Meritorious Conduct Award and Certificate of Merit – Sergeant James Freeman (Meritorious Conduct), Officer Clint Jones (Certificate of Merit)

Volunteer of the Year – Caleb Pittman

Civilian Employee of the Year – Crime Analyst Michelle Foster

Civilian Supervisor of the Year – Marisa Pittman

Rookie Officer of the Year – Officer George Edwards

Unit of the Year – Night Shift Patrol

Plainclothes Officer of the Year – Dennis Mathews

Sworn Supervisor of the Year – Adam Parker