TYLER — On Wednesday, Tyler District 4 City Councilman, Don Warren fulfilled his last day in office as part of the city council to continue his campaign for the Mayor of Tyler. The Tyler City Charter requires a council member must step down prior to and be out of office before being eligible to be elected as mayor. Warren served as a city council member for three two-year terms since 2014. He also served as mayor pro tem from 2016 to 2018.

“Following city charter and local regulations, I must resign as councilman today. I am grateful for my time on city council and am proud to of represented District 4. I believe representing District 4 has given me the experiences and relationships necessary to represent all of Tyler, if elected as mayor.”