ATHENS – Trinity Valley Community College has announced that they are adding soccer in the near future. The school says they will haven men’s and women’s programs beginning in the fall of 2021. The college plans to play a club schedule in the spring of 2021, before competing as a NJCAA-sanctioned program in the fall of 2021. According to Jay Kinzer, Ph.D., vice president of student services and athletic director, “We are very excited to add soccer to our successful athletic program,” Kinzer said. “It provides us another way to better serve our students and community.”

Soccer will join football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and softball as NJCAA-sanctioned programs at the college. “It also allows us to offer more students an opportunity to gain an education while participating in collegiate athletics.”