W Magazine(LOS ANGELES) –With Super Tuesday around the corner, W magazine has released an all-star PSA including this year’s Academy Award winners Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, as well as nominees Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo, among others, to get people registered to vote.

The campaign, urging people to “register to vote and be heard” this election cycle, also features Adam Sandler, Chris Evans, Awkwafina and more.

While not endorsing a particular party, the supercut features the superstars saying, “I vote because I believe in change.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.