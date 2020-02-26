TYLER — A former TK Gorman graduate will attempt to qualify for the Toyko Summer Olympics later this summer. Mia Behm, a former Bishop Gorman graduate, will be racing at the Olympic marathon trials in Atlanta this weekend. On Wednesday, Mike Lee told KTBBB, “the TK Gorman family is really happy and excited for Mia.” The current athletic director continued, “Mia was a great runner and a state champion when she was at Gorman, and then went to the University of Texas and made a huge mark there. Everyone in the Gorman Community is just really proud of her.”

Behm,30, graduated from Bishop Gorman in 2008, before completing her degree at U.T. in 2012. Lee said, “Everyone will say it, but it’s true. It takes a lot of hard work and especially mentally for a runner. It takes mental strength and getting up and doing it every day and wanting it.” Behm qualified for the trials by finishing 12th overall among women in the Boston Marathon back in April of 2019. She finished the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours 39 minutes. Behm currently lives in New York.