In a surprise announcement, show creator Ryan Murphy revealed that Macaulay Culkin will be joining the latest installment in the American Horror Story universe.

The 39-year-old former child star of the Home Alone series will be joining repeat AHS players including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, and Billie Lourd for season 10.

While each season’s plot and setting are different, the moody, black and white Instagram reveal, set against waves crashing on a beach, also notes that Stranger Things‘ Finn Wittrock, X-Men series vet Evan Peters, Lilly Rabe, and Adina Porter will also be along for the ride — to wherever Murphy has in mind.

