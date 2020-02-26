TYLER — The city of Tyler approved an amendment on Chapter 16 of the Ordinance Code that will increase the subscription fee for curbside recycling by forty-one cents monthly. The new rate becomes effective in the April billing cycle, and will increase from $5.35 to $5.96. This fee change will cover the increased tipping fee of $65 per ton for single-stream recycling. The main reason for the increased price is the decline in the market value for most recyclable materials.

The Solid Waste Department will sign a one-year term agreement with Rivers Recycling, with the option to renew the contract for five additional one-year terms. Under this agreement, Rivers Recycling will accept single-stream recycle materials from the City of Tyler that include aluminum, plastics one through seven, food and beverage cartons, tin, cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper and brown paper. For more information, please contact the Solid Waste Department at (903) 531-1388.