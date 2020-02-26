Today is Wednesday February 26, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ex-TCU, Seattle QB gets 3 Years in Prison for Beating Woman

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2020 at 4:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. Boykin and prosecutors agreed to the sentence in return for his guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges. Boykin’s attorney says his client will be eligible for parole in less than a year. Shabrika Bailey alleged that Boykin broke her jaw in two places in the March 2018 beating. The Seahawks cut Boykin in the wake of the allegation.

Ex-TCU, Seattle QB gets 3 Years in Prison for Beating Woman

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2020 at 4:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend. Boykin and prosecutors agreed to the sentence in return for his guilty plea Wednesday to aggravated assault and witness tampering charges. Boykin’s attorney says his client will be eligible for parole in less than a year. Shabrika Bailey alleged that Boykin broke her jaw in two places in the March 2018 beating. The Seahawks cut Boykin in the wake of the allegation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement