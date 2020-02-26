NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says the winner-take-all system Texas uses to assign Electoral College presidential votes is constitutional. Wednesday’s ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is the latest defeat for organizations that say each state’s electors should be chosen proportionally, based on the percentage of the statewide vote. The 5th Circuit says 48 states use a winner-take-all system and that system was upheld by the Supreme Court in 1969. Similar challenges are being pursued in other regions. Backers of the challenges say they expect the issue to go again before the Supreme Court.