Kali9/iStock(MILWAUKEE) — An ex-employee killed five people when he opened fire at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee, law enforcement officials told ABC News. The suspect then took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a press conference.

Five people, all employees of the company, were found dead in the building, police said. No one else was injured.

The suspect is a 51-year-old man from Milwaukee, according to officials.

“This is a tragic day for our city, a tragic day for our state,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at a press conference Wednesday night. “Five families, six families actually, are grieving. … This is a time for us to think about these families.”

Officials said they would not identify the victims until families were notified.

“We are still learning more details about what happened at Molson Coors earlier today,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “What we do know, though, is that more lives were lost in a mass shooting in Wisconsin.”

“Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were senselessly taken, all of the folks and workers at Molson Coors, and the Milwaukee community as we grapple with yet another act of gun violence that will have long-lasting consequences for this community and our state,” he added.

“There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department,” Molson Coors Beverage Company, the parent company of MillerCoors, said in a statement. “Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able.”

Police in Milwaukee said they responded to an active shooting situation Wednesday afternoon near the area of the 4000 block of West State Street.

An employee told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN that she was at her desk when she received an email about the active shooting, telling her to shelter in place. She was not in the building where the shooting took place, she said.

They were later evacuated from one building and into another before they were sent to a reunification center, the employee said.

The FBI and ATF responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.

