TYLER — A Tyler man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two charges of intoxicated manslaughter stemming from a wreck in January 2019. According to our news partner KETK, Tommy Allen was driving on south Broadway Avenue when he struck Michael Gonzalez, 26, who was waiting at the Amherst Street red light on his motorcycle. Gonzalez later died from his injuries at a local emergency room. Allen’s wife, Susan, was a passenger in the truck. She died two days after the crash. Allen was sentenced to 12 years for each death. The sentences will run concurrently. According to an arrest warrant, Allen had numerous drugs, including Hydrocodone, Xanax and cocaine, in his system.