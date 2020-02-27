MAC(NEW YORK) -- After a successful initial launch, MAC Cosmetics is back with a second makeup collection that pays homage to the late, great pop star Selena Quintanilla. On Tuesday, the popular makeup brand announced the launch of the new Selena La Reina collection, which was created alongside the late singer's family. This new collection was inspired by Selena's unique musical style as well as her distinctive global influence. "I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection and being able to share what I felt would celebrate my sister's 25th Anniversary," Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement. One standout item from the limited-edition collection will include the Bidi Bidi Bom Lipglass, which has a pearlescent pink tone. It was a part of the original collection "MAC Selena" which was launched in 2016. The first collection was birthed after fans created an online petition in 2015 calling for MAC to create a makeup line inspired by the singer. Now, fans can rejoice and honor the life and legacy of Selena once again. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

MAC celebrates legacy of Selena Quintanilla with second makeup collection

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2020 at 6:19 am

MAC(NEW YORK) -- After a successful initial launch, MAC Cosmetics is back with a second makeup collection that pays homage to the late, great pop star Selena Quintanilla.



On Tuesday, the popular makeup brand announced the launch of the new Selena La Reina collection, which was created alongside the late singer's family.



This new collection was inspired by Selena's unique musical style as well as her distinctive global influence.



"I am forever grateful to MAC for allowing me to bring my creative vision to life for this collection and being able to share what I felt would celebrate my sister's 25th Anniversary," Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in a statement.



One standout item from the limited-edition collection will include the Bidi Bidi Bom Lipglass, which has a pearlescent pink tone. It was a part of the original collection "MAC Selena" which was launched in 2016.



The first collection was birthed after fans created an online petition in 2015 calling for MAC to create a makeup line inspired by the singer.



Now, fans can rejoice and honor the life and legacy of Selena once again.



