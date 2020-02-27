AUSTIN (AP) — Bernie Sanders and the rest of the 2020 field are beginning a new blitz into Texas ahead of Super Tuesday. Only California has more delegates at stake next week than the Lone Star State. That’s putting the nation’s biggest conservative state in a rare position to have a big say in who Democrats put up against President Donald Trump in November. Sanders barnstormed Texas over the weekend looking to cement his front-runner status following a big win in Nevada. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are also coming back to Texas later this week.