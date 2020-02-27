KILGORE — Kilgore College announced on Wednesday that local philanthropist and KC alumnus Mike Clements has given $630,000 to the Kilgore College Foundation. That money will create 40 individual student scholarships. These new scholarships are available through the KC Foundation, providing financial assistance to students in need. Clements, is the owner of Energy Weldfab, has a long and proud partnership with the college that began in 1974 when Mike met his late wife, Amy, while attending classes at KC.