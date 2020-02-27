Today is Thursday February 27, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Clements Gifts $630,000 to Create Scholarships

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2020 at 10:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — Kilgore College announced on Wednesday that local philanthropist and KC alumnus Mike Clements has given $630,000 to the Kilgore College Foundation. That money will create 40 individual student scholarships. These new scholarships are available through the KC Foundation, providing financial assistance to students in need. Clements, is the owner of Energy Weldfab, has a long and proud partnership with the college that began in 1974 when Mike met his late wife, Amy, while attending classes at KC.

Clements Gifts $630,000 to Create Scholarships

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2020 at 10:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

KILGORE — Kilgore College announced on Wednesday that local philanthropist and KC alumnus Mike Clements has given $630,000 to the Kilgore College Foundation. That money will create 40 individual student scholarships. These new scholarships are available through the KC Foundation, providing financial assistance to students in need. Clements, is the owner of Energy Weldfab, has a long and proud partnership with the college that began in 1974 when Mike met his late wife, Amy, while attending classes at KC.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement