ATHENS — The proceedings for a Tyler man on trial for murder continued on Thursday in the 392nd District Court in Athens. According to our news partner KETK, Dennis Odell Metcalf, 40, is facing charges for the shooting of a 24-year-old in 2017. Law enforcement officials say that Tyler admitted to shooting James Arthur Featherston, of Murchison. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, at the time, that Metcalf surrendered in Chandler’s Forest Grove subdivision. According to reports, witnesses say there was no indication of an altercation between the two before the shooting.