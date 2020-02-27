TYLER — The University of Texas System Board of Regents has made it official, and granted approval to establish a medical school at UT Health Science Center at Tyler. UT leaders hope it will open in the fall of 2023. $80 million dollars in funding has already been secured for the school.The school will offer students an avenue to a comprehensive medical education. The UT System and UT Health Science Center at Tyler are now authorized to work with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Texas Legislature and other licensing and accrediting agencies to bring the school to fruition.

Board Chairman, Kevin P. Eltife, “A medical school in Tyler is perfectly aligned with the Board of Regents’ commitment that Texans have access to quality education and health care, regardless where they reside. This important decision by the Board is a reflection, to a great extent, of the efforts of many community, business and health care leaders and elected officials who have been deeply invested in Northeast Texas and worked tirelessly for years to bring a UT medical school to Tyler.”