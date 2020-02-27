TYLER — The Tyler City Council took measures on Wednesday enabling Tyler Police to apply for, and if selected, accept grants totaling just over $40,000. The department will pursue a $40,019 grant request to the East Texas Council of Governments State Justice Assistance Grant for purchase a Mobile Pro System Security Camera Trailer. The equipment helps ensure the safety of residents and visitors at large events. “This grant is a great opportunity for our community,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “With additional safety equipment, we can provide additional surveillance at events with large crowds.”