Today is Thursday February 27, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Council Approves Police Pursuit of Grant

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2020 at 12:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Tyler City Council took measures on Wednesday enabling Tyler Police to apply for, and if selected, accept grants totaling just over $40,000. The department will pursue a $40,019 grant request to the East Texas Council of Governments State Justice Assistance Grant for purchase a Mobile Pro System Security Camera Trailer. The equipment helps ensure the safety of residents and visitors at large events. “This grant is a great opportunity for our community,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “With additional safety equipment, we can provide additional surveillance at events with large crowds.”

Council Approves Police Pursuit of Grant

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2020 at 12:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Tyler City Council took measures on Wednesday enabling Tyler Police to apply for, and if selected, accept grants totaling just over $40,000. The department will pursue a $40,019 grant request to the East Texas Council of Governments State Justice Assistance Grant for purchase a Mobile Pro System Security Camera Trailer. The equipment helps ensure the safety of residents and visitors at large events. “This grant is a great opportunity for our community,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “With additional safety equipment, we can provide additional surveillance at events with large crowds.”

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement