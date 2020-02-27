TYLER — Friday marks the end of the early voting period for the upcoming Primary Election in Smith County. Polls for Early voting are open now and continues until 7 p.m. Thursday and then reopen on Friday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Friday at five polling locations across Smith County. On Wednesday, 1,840 people cast their ballots in Smith County, bringing the totals so far to 12,992 votes.

There have been 10,529 Republican ballots and 2,463 Democratic ballots cast in the Primary Election. There are 140,314 registered voters in Smith County. Early Voting locations include The Hub, on E. Ferguson in Tyler; The Heritage Building, on Bellwood Road in Tyler; Noonday Community Center, on County Road 196 in Tyler; First Methodist Church-Lindale, on W. Hubbard St. in Lindale; and the Whitehouse Municipal Court, on E. Main St. in Whitehouse. There will be 35 Voting Centers for people to cast their ballots on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the Voting Centers, no matter which precinct they live in. To view the entire list of polling locations, as well as a map of polling locations for Election Day, visit: https://www.smith-county.com/…/elections/current-election-i…. For more information, please contact the Elections Office at 903-590-4777 or visit: https://www.smith-county.com/governme…/departments/elections.