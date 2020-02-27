TYLER — The Tyler MSA home sales were released on Thursday and show an increase in the Tyler market of 4.9% in 2019 to 2,953 single-family home sales. The median price increased 6.3% to $209,900 during the same time frame according to the 2019 Texas Real Estate Year in Review report by Texas Realtors. Across the state, Texas home sales volume and home prices continue to break records. This is the 5th year in a row for records in home sales volume and home pricing in the state.

Home sales increased 4% to 357,238 home sales, while median price increased 3.2% from the year prior to $240,000. More 2019 data on local housing markets as well as statewide figures can be found in the full report on TexasRealEstate.com.