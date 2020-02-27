HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors tell jurors that a company that owns a suburban Houston chemical plant jeopardized public safety when it failed to remove dangerous chemicals ahead of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, resulting in a blaze that sent toxic smoke into the air and injured first responders. Arkema Inc., a subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, along with three senior staff members are on trial over charges accusing them of releasing toxic pollutants and injuring two sheriff’s deputies because of the fire. During opening statements Thursday, an Arkema attorney told jurors the company had procedures and equipment to keep the chemicals safe but no one could have anticipated Harvey’s devastating flooding.