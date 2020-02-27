Breaking News: Another Major Drop for Stocks: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks took another massive tumble today, with all three major indices way down. Once again, the drop was attributed to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the way, falling 1,191 points. The S&P 500 was down 138. The Nasdaq decreased by 414 points.

The Dow dropped 960 points in morning trading, then erased much of the loss by midday before giving way to another round of selling in the afternoon. The bond market saw similar volatility, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury at one point falling to another all-time low. More companies including Microsoft are warning their results will be hurt.