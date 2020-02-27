Authorities identify gunman who killed 5 at Molson Coors brewery

Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images(MILWAUKEE, Wis.) -- Law enforcement officials have identified the employee of the Molson Coors Beverage Company who gunned down five co-workers at the company's Milwaukee Brewery campus as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill.



Ferrill left the MillerCoors campus and returned to the site with a gun on Wednesday around 2 p.m. local time, law enforcement officials briefed on the probe told ABC News.



No other victims were injured in Wednesday afternoon's mass shooting, Milwaukee police said. Ferrill died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.



The attack garnered a massive response of first responders to the brewery.



"There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now," Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said in response to the shooting.



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were senselessly taken, all of the folks and workers at Molson Coors, and the Milwaukee community as we grapple with yet another act of gun violence that will have long-lasting consequences for this community and our state."



