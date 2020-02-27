NEW YORK (AP) – Plano-based J.C. Penney Co. dumped more bad news on investors Thursday, saying that a key sales measure for the year was expected to be down more than Wall Street expected. The disappointing sales outlook came as the struggling department store chain delivered fourth-quarter profits that beat estimates. But J.C. Penney is still trying claw its way back after a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012 by former CEO Ron Johnson, who dramatically cut back on promotions and brought in new brands with hopes of attracting younger shoppers. Under a new CEO, Penney is trying to turn around the company.