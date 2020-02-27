Today is Thursday February 27, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

J.C. Penney Sees Key Sales Figure Down for the Year

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2020 at 4:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW YORK (AP) – Plano-based J.C. Penney Co. dumped more bad news on investors Thursday, saying that a key sales measure for the year was expected to be down more than Wall Street expected. The disappointing sales outlook came as the struggling department store chain delivered fourth-quarter profits that beat estimates. But J.C. Penney is still trying claw its way back after a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012 by former CEO Ron Johnson, who dramatically cut back on promotions and brought in new brands with hopes of attracting younger shoppers. Under a new CEO, Penney is trying to turn around the company.

J.C. Penney Sees Key Sales Figure Down for the Year

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2020 at 4:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NEW YORK (AP) – Plano-based J.C. Penney Co. dumped more bad news on investors Thursday, saying that a key sales measure for the year was expected to be down more than Wall Street expected. The disappointing sales outlook came as the struggling department store chain delivered fourth-quarter profits that beat estimates. But J.C. Penney is still trying claw its way back after a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012 by former CEO Ron Johnson, who dramatically cut back on promotions and brought in new brands with hopes of attracting younger shoppers. Under a new CEO, Penney is trying to turn around the company.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement