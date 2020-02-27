HOUSTON (AP) – The break of the main line from a water plant that supplies about half of Houston left drivers stranded on a flooded freeway and forced businesses and schools to close because of low water pressure on Thursday. Mayor Sylvester Turner says, “This was a major, a major break.” He said it had been valved off but water would continue to flow for the next six to eight hours. The flooding submerged vehicles on an eastern section of Loop 610, a highway that circles the city. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Thursday afternoon that all occupants were out of flooded vehicles.